An Animated Night

× Expand Photo by Eli Christman

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be on the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ baseball field, then the return of the Movies in the Outfield series at The Diamond is offering the opportunity. Grab your blankets and pillows (lawn chairs are not permitted) to catch a screening of “Monsters, Inc.” on Aug. 16. James “Sulley” Sullivan, Mike Wazowski and Boo’s adventures will play under the Friday night sky during this event.

“It’s a unique chance to relax out in the outfield grass at a professional baseball stadium and watch a movie on the video board,” says Jordan Hook, Richmond Flying Squirrels special events manager. Seats are also available in the lower stadium.

The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $8.

squirrelsbaseball.com