Heading Outfield

× Expand Photo courtesy Baseball Panoramic

For one final year, The Diamond hosts its summertime series Movies in the Outfield before relocating to the neighboring CarMax Park for the 2026 season.

On Aug. 8, defy gravity with a 7:30 p.m. showing of the 2024 film “Wicked” on the stadium’s giant scoreboard screen. Happy hour specials run from 6:30 (when gates open) to 8 p.m., featuring 16-ounce domestic and craft beers for $5.50. Additional screenings include “Field of Dreams” on Sept. 5 and “Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 24.

Tickets are available for seating on the lower first-base side and on the outfield grass at $10 each (free for kids 3 and under). Note that blankets and pillows are welcome, but lawn chairs are not permitted.

squirrelsbaseball.com