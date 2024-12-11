By the Numbers

× Expand Photo by Robin Sones via Wikimedia Commons

There’s some super sleuthing afoot at Hanover Tavern as Virginia Repertory Theatre presents Ken Ludwig’s “Moriarty.” Sherlock Holmes (Matt Bloch), Watson (Patrick Rooney) and actress Irene Adler (Theresa Mantiply) pursue Holmes’ great nemesis Professor Moriarty in a production touted as an evening of laughs and adventure in a late Victorian setting. Irene Kuykendall directs, and the cast, including Joel White and Lindsey Zelli, take on more than 40 roles.

The production follows Virginia Rep’s successful emergency funding appeal that raised $600,000 in September from more than 1,500 donors.

“We are both amazed and intensely grateful for the outpouring of support we received,” says Klaus Schuller, the theater’s managing director. “What we need now more than anything is for the community to show up in person and see the wonderful shows — like ‘Moriarty’ — we have coming up this season.”

“Moriarty” runs Dec. 18-Jan. 26. Tickets are $54.

