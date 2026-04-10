Pavement Party

× Expand Photo courtesy Sports Backers

Celebrate active living at one of Richmond’s biggest block parties, the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K, on April 18. The 27th annual race is open to runners, walkers and historians alike, as the course will feature live fife and drum bands, historical reenactors, and a traveling exhibition in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

This year’s route starts on Broad Street near Harrison Street with the finish line on Franklin Street near Laurel Street. The 10K also supports two charities: Sports Backers Youth Programs and the VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“Sure, it’s a race, but it’s also a festival and a celebration of our amazing community,” says Nan Callahan, communications manager for Sports Backers, the event’s organizer.

Registration starts at $65 ($55 for ages 6 to 14), and the race begins at 8:30 a.m. The event is free for spectators.

sportsbackers.org