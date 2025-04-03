Run With It

× Expand Photo courtesy Sports Backers

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or a casual walker, the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K, on April 12 this year, offers something for everyone. The event features a 6.2-mile course, live entertainment and a vibrant atmosphere.

“The spectators really bring the energy, no matter what time you are on the course,” says Nan Callahan, spokesperson for event organizer Sports Backers. Callahan says to expect an uptick in spirit groups and porch parties along the route.

Registration for the in-person and virtual race options starts at $65 for adults and $55 for youth. The Atlantic Union Bank 10K Mini Kids Run offers in-person and virtual race options starting at $45. The post-race festival is free to attend.

sportsbackers.org