All Aboard

This Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 28-30, you can meet at the station — that is, the former Union or Broad Street Station, which is now the Science Museum of Virginia — for the 48th annual Model Railroad Show.

Miles McQuiggan, the museum’s communications coordinator, describes the event’s six to eight large layouts as a blend of the popular and new in the model railroad world. “Our blacksmith is slated to return, and we’re debuting a new train science demo. There will be hands-on activities and all the bells and whistles for our 48th celebration,” McQuiggan says.

The Model Railroad Show is included with museum admission ($11 to $18.50), and timed tickets are available from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

