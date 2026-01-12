Honor and Serve

This article has been edited since it first appeared in print.

Jan. 19 is not only Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it’s also recognized as a National Day of Service. This month, Richmond offers events that celebrate the civil rights icon and honor his legacy of supporting and empowering community.

Jan. 16

Virginia Union University hosts the 48th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders Celebration at the Richmond Marriott at 7:00 a.m. The ticketed breakfast celebrates the legacy of the civil rights leader and the locals who uphold his principles. This year’s ceremony will recognize individuals and organizations whose ongoing work has led to the advancement of civil rights, educational equity and economic justice across the commonwealth. All proceeds benefit VUU’s scholarships and academic programming.

Jan. 19

Chesterfield County, Virginia State University and The Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond host “Day On, Not a Day Off” events to promote volunteer service opportunities in the area. VSU students and Richmond region residents are encouraged to participate and give back in honor of King.

Jan. 19-23

Virginia Commonwealth University hosts a week of events commemorating the legacy of King, culminating with the MLK Keynote Celebration at the Institute for Contemporary Art starting at 5 p.m. on Jan. 22. This year’s theme is based on his quote, “We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now.”

Jan. 31

The Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia will screen “Echoes of a Dream,” a nine-minute film that explores King’s local impact. Directed by Tyrone Nelson Jr., the founder and CEO of Richmond-based Newviews Productions, the historical feature won the Audience Choice Award for Best Short during the 2025 Richmond International Film Festival. A discussion panel and Q&A session will follow the screening. The event runs from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but registration is required.