‘Rock With You’

× Expand Jamaal Fields as MJ (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

Step into the King of Pop’s world with “MJ: The Musical” as it makes its Richmond debut Jan. 28-Feb. 2 at the Altria Theater.

Set during Michael Jackson’s preparation for his Dangerous World Tour, this high-energy production offers a behind-the-scenes look at the singer’s creative process while taking audiences on a journey through his entertainment career. Featuring an award-winning creative team, the show celebrates Jackson’s talent and lasting impact on music and culture.

“The energy level of this show is off the charts and people of all ages can barely sit in their seats,” says Broadway in Richmond spokesperson Cindy Creasy. “When I left the theater, I felt like I had actually seen Michael Jackson in concert.”

Tickets start at $49.

altriatheater.com