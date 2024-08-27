Theater Thriller

× Expand Stephen King’s stage adaptation of “Misery” comes to the Virginia Repertory Theatre Aug. 31-Sept. 29. (Photo courtesy Mike Clifton)

The dream of a self-described “number one fan” turns into a nightmare for a novelist in Stephen King’s psychological thriller “Misery.” This 1987 book turned 1990 film received a stage adaptation in 2016 and is now a Virginia Repertory Theatre production.

The opening show of Virginia Rep’s 2024-25 Signature Season, “Misery” brings King’s trademark suspense-driven story to the November Theatre Aug. 31-Sept. 29. Much like the novel and motion picture, the play follows writer Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car wreck by a supposed super fan, Annie Wilkes. Upon learning of Sheldon’s plan to kill off the lead of his popular book series in the next installment, Wilkes holds him captive with frightening results.

For showtimes and ticket prices, visit va-rep.org.