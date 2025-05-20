Honoring Our Heroes

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Every year, Memorial Day recognizes those who died in service to the nation. On and around May 26, events across the region honor their sacrifices through musical performances, moments of remembrance, a parade and more.

May 24

The Richmond Symphony performs a free Big Tent concert at Chimborazo Park beginning at 6 p.m. Conductor Hae Lee leads the Memorial Day presentation featuring patriotic tunes and classical scores. richmondsymphony.com

May 24-26

In the days leading up to the Monday holiday, the public is invited to place American flags on graves at many national cemeteries in the Richmond region, including Cold Harbor, Fort Harrison, Glendale, Richmond and Seven Pines National Cemeteries. Some sites may also host special ceremonies. More information including times will be available closer to the dates. To find contact information and learn more about the individual cemeteries and grounds policies, visit cem.va.gov.

May 26

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services presents the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial. The free event honors Virginia’s fallen U.S. military service members. A ceremonial laying of wreaths will be held in the memorial’s Shrine of Memory, and a postceremony concert features the Richmond Cadet Alumni Band and Friends. The remembrance begins at 11 a.m. at the site’s E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater. For individuals and organizations interested in laying a wreath, registration is required. A livestream will also be available at facebook.com/virginiawarmemorial. vawarmemorial.org

May 26

Henrico Recreation & Parks hosts the Sandston Memorial Day parade, embarking at 1 p.m. on Williamsburg Road where it intersects with Beulah Road and proceeding west to North Confederate Avenue. A block party follows from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Sandston Recreation Area featuring live music, activities and vendors. Admission is free. henrico.gov