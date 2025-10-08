× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

“Imagine the beautiful, serene layout of the Japanese Garden at dark but suffused with lights,” Maymont Communications Manager Melissa Abernathy says of Garden Glow.

The event began in 2018 after the estate’s former head horticulturist, Peggy Singlemann, made a trip to Japan and witnessed several traditional gardens illuminated for special occasions. This inspired her to create Garden Glow, which has since expanded to include the Kinsale Glow Path, the lighted lawn and the Glow Village.

New this year is a field of 22-foot-tall glowing peonies on Tulip Poplar Hill and trees full of illuminated abstract birds within the Woodland Trail’s “L’Envol” installation.

The exhibition runs select nights from Oct. 15 through Nov. 9. Tickets are $16 to $25.

maymont.org