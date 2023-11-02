Shine Bright

× Expand Photo by Dave Parrish

In the fall, as the sun sets over Maymont’s 100-acre estate, the site offers a unique source of light: the sixth annual Garden Glow. Inspired by Japanese lighting effects, bursts of vibrant color highlight the natural beauty of the grounds.

Melissa Abernathy, a spokesperson for the park, says, “Experiencing Maymont in this way is incomparable.” New features include an extended pathway and the “Positiva” installation by Richmond-based artist Alfonso Pérez Acosta. Head to the Carriage House Lawn to experience the Glow Village, which presents live music, food trucks, a glow bar, and the interactive Big Bright Mega Light and Shadow Wall.

The event runs Wednesday-Sunday nights through Nov. 12. Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for children.

maymont.org