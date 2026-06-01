× 1 of 3 Expand The Maymont Mansion reopening (Photo courtesy Maymont Foundation) × 2 of 3 Expand A past Summer Kickoff Concert (Photo courtesy Maymont Foundation) × 3 of 3 Expand Finnley the fox (Photo by Daniel Heffner) Prev Next

Maymont is celebrating its centennial and showcasing the estate’s recent renovations with a full weekend of events. The Summer Kickoff Concert on June 5 from 5 to 10 p.m. invites guests to relax on the Carriage House Lawn and listen to tunes from Richmond favorites Three Sheets to the Wind and Full Moon Fever. Tickets are $10 to $25.

The festivities continue June 6 from noon to 5 p.m. with Cheers to 100 Years, a free community event featuring live music from ’90s and 2000s rock cover band Sold Separately, tours of the mansion and gardens, and family-friendly activities, including crafts, games and animal keeper talks. Guests can also walk the newly reopened Virginia Wildlife Trail and see its native residents, including Finnley the fox.

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