Mary, Mary

Mary Chapin Carpenter began her journey as a folk singer 30 years ago in Washington, D.C. Since then, the Virginia-based singer-songwriter has won five Grammys and watched her 1992 album, “Come On Come On,” go quadruple platinum. Her new album, “Sometimes Just the Sky,” features the same bittersweet country sounds she’s known for, with some refreshing lyrical twists.

The 60-year-old songstress brings her melancholy country-folk to The National Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.

$29.50 to $50. 708 E. Broad St.

804-612-1900 or thenationalva.com