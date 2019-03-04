It’s a Wild Ride

× Expand Photo courtesy Magic School Bus

Climb on the Magic School Bus! Ms. Frizzle and the Magic School Bus, characters made famous on public television and rainy days in classrooms, are now a stage show. In the play, Ms. Frizzle gets lost on the way to the planetarium and decides to fly the bus into outer space. However, her students can’t seem to get along and realize they have to resolve their rivalries to get back home. The show is for students in grades K-5, but the message resonates for adults.

“The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System” stops at the Modlin Center for the Arts’ Alice Jepson Theatre at 3 p.m. on March 10.

$9 to $18. 410 Westhampton Way.

tickets.modlin.richmond.edu