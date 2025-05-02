× Expand Comedian Luenell (Photo by StyleLikeU)

The self-proclaimed, but oft repeated by others, “Original Bad Girl of Comedy,” Luenell has been making audiences laugh throughout her 30-year-plus mainstream comedic career. She’s starred in films including “Borat,” “School Dance,” “That’s My Boy,” “Dolemite Is My Name” and many more. She has also appeared on numerous popular television shows, such as “Californication,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “The Last O.G.” and “Hacks” and was a main guest on the docuseries “Phat Tuesdays.”

Luenell is currently a resident at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club in Las Vegas, but she stops at Richmond’s Funny Bone Comedy Club for four shows, May 9-10.

Tickets are $42 to $52.

richmond.funnybone.com