Laughing Off

Some comedians say it’s hard to tell a joke these days. They say sensitive audiences and social media have infringed on their right to offend, malign and insult people. These comedians are easy to spot because they’re still saying all the things they claim are forbidden and will end their career.

Comedian Louis C.K. is one of those guys, but he wasn’t punished for his speech — few comedians have been — it was his offstage behavior that dented his income. Some people still think he’s funny, though, and they’ll be handing over their phones (no recording allowed), as well as $39.50 to $49.50 to the Carpenter Theatre to see him perform at 7:30 and 10 p.m.on Nov. 2.

