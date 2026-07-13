× Expand (From left) Alex Godschalk and Bob Murphy appear in “Leading Ladies.” (Photo courtesy The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen)

When Shakespearean actors Leo and Jack fall on hard times, a newspaper announcement about an elderly heiress seeking to bequeath her fortune to her long-lost nephews proves irresistible. That is the plot of Ken Ludwig’s “Leading Ladies,” presented by the Henrico Theatre Company July 17-Aug. 2 at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen.

The production is billed as a “‘Some Like It Hot’ meets ‘Twelfth Night’ screwball comedy,” and Henrico County Theater Arts Specialist Amy Perdue says that audiences should expect “all fun, laughs and no thinking!”

Directed by Richard Koch, the play features a cast includes Bob Murphy, Alex Godschalk, Kyle Billeter, Lindsay Bronston, Anita Mergener, Chris Yarbrough, Mike White and Dylan Tipton.

The lighthearted romantic play set in 1950s Pennsylvania is a high-energy romp. “We wanted to end the season with a lot of laughs and farcical jokes and characters,” Perdue says.

Tickets are $12.

artsglenallen.com