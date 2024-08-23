Breaking Character

× Expand Lavell Crawford (Photo by Erica Cherup)

With a stand-up routine covering subjects from food and family to his weight loss journey, Lavell Crawford has been making audiences laugh for more than three decades. Gaining a national following after appearing on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” Crawford is also known for portraying the role of bodyguard Huell Babineaux in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” both of which were created by Richmond native Vince Gilligan. Crawford also exercised his acting chops in the Netflix film “The Ridiculous 6,” joining a standout cast including Adam Sandler, Terry Crews and Steve Buscemi. He has six stand-up specials to his name, such as 2023’s “Thee Lavell Crawford,” currently available on multiple streaming platforms.

Catch him at Richmond’s Funny Bone Comedy Club for five shows Aug. 30-Sept. 1. Tickets are $37.

richmond.funnybone.com