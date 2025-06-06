Summer Fiesta

× 1 of 3 Expand The Latino Farmers Market, hosted Saturdays at Rockwood Park in North Chesterfield, features cultural performances and live music in addition to products from local purveyors. (Photo courtesy Latino Farmers Market) × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Latino Farmers Market × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Puerto Rican Festival Prev Next

Summer in Richmond presents numerous opportunities to attend Latin events, which offer a blending of culture and camaraderie. From the beat of salsa drums to the scent of fresh empanadas, these celebrations enrich the region with festive fervor.

Michel Zajur, CEO of the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, says events such as the ¿Qué Pasa? Festival, which the chamber organizes and hosts annually in May, are an opportunity “for the Latino community to showcase their culture with the community at large.”

Organized by the Latino community empowerment nonprofit Rising Up Now and led by local activist Michael Nazario, the free Puerto Rican Day Festival celebrates Hispanic heritage through music, food and art. It’s held June 14 at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds and features a paint party, an artisan marketplace and a photo booth. The Latino Hittaz Auto Club car show, hosted at the festival, requires a $30 ticket for entry.

“The goal of the Puerto Rican Day Festival is not just to celebrate the vibrant rhythms and traditions of Puerto Rico, but to bring all Latinos together,” says Maria Arroyo, founder of Rising Up Now and co-organizer of the festival. “We want people to feel proud and to connect through art, culture and education.”

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that as of 2023, 10.3%, or about 23,500 residents, of Richmond identified as Hispanic or Latino. About 7% of Henrico County, or about 23,000 people, identified as Hispanic or Latino. The highest concentration in the Richmond Metro area is in Chesterfield County, where 12.2%, or about 46,800 residents, report they are of Latin or Hispanic descent.

With the current political climate and underlying fears of feeling unsafe or unwelcome in public spaces, Arroyo and Nazario say having events, such as the Puerto Rican Day Festival, becomes integral to cultivating understanding among neighbors.

They note that despite the uncertainty felt within the Latino community, these empowering cultural gatherings are a positive outlet.

The Latino Farmers Market, hosted Saturdays seasonally at Rockwood Park in North Chesterfield, is a gathering of local purveyors offering Latino music, cultural performances and entrepreneurship. Founded by America DeLoach — also the founder of salsa and dip company Salsas Don Sebastian — the market was established as a platform for Latino entrepreneurs to spread the word about their businesses and sell their products. Reflecting on her own experiences as one of the few Latina vendors at local farmers markets, DeLoach says, “I knew we needed this.”

Held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the summer months, the market offers fresh produce, meats, baked goods and handmade crafts. Beyond vending wares, the market was envisioned as a space for the Latino community to come together and thrive.

Another gathering cultivating camaraderie is the Latin Jazz & Salsa Festival. What started as a small parking lot concert nearly 20 years ago has grown into a full-scale fiesta. Hosted by radio personality Luis Hidalgo and media production company Oasis Broadcasting Network, the free celebration returns to the 17th Street Market on Aug. 31. Hidalgo says of the festival, “It’s not just music, it’s about unity, togetherness and reaching the people who need us most.”

Summer in Richmond is an open invitation to all to experience Latin heritage and celebration. “We needed more representation in our community,” DeLoach says. Whether attendees are dancing at the Puerto Rican Day Festival, enjoying the camaraderie of the Latin Jazz Festival or browsing for handmade goods at the Latino Farmers Market, these events are reminders of the stories, flavors and traditions that shape the region.