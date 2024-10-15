Life and Dance

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

The Latin Ballet of Virginia’s “Fiesta del Sol” lights up the stage at the Modlin Center for the Arts at the University of Richmond on Oct. 20. The series of nearly a dozen dances is rooted in the traditions, myths and cultures of Central America and the Caribbean.

“‘Fiesta del Sol’ celebrates the Caribbean, [a] wonderful melting pot of cultures,” says Latin Ballet of Virginia Artistic Director Marisol Betancourt. “[The Caribbean’s] great mix of influences, rooted in its rich heritage, [have] given birth to many rhythms and music genres.”

The dancers will be backed by the live sounds of percussionist and composer Kevin Davis and the Afro-Cuban and Latin group Ban Caribe.

“Fiesta del Sol” is part of the Family Arts Day at the Modlin Center, a free gathering featuring activities, food and a Latin dance workshop beginning at 1 p.m.

modlin.richmond.edu