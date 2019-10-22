Dancing Dead

× Expand Photo by Davey King

The Latin Ballet of Virginia brings a celebratory and pensive interpretation of dances celebrating El Dia de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, to The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen on Oct. 27.

“It’s really a celebration of life, for remembering our relatives and loved ones who died and being happy for them because they are in a better place than we are,” says Ana Ines King, artistic director of the Latin Ballet of Virginia.

The free event also includes a mini market, music and art activities for kids, and Halloween costumes and painted faces are welcome.

1 to 5 p.m. artsglenallen.com