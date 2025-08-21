Take a Break

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

As the nation celebrates Labor Day on Sept. 1, many will spend the holiday enjoying some fun and relaxation at the close of the summer season. Events ranging from free garden admission to a traveling exhibition exploring a famous Founding Father ensure a leisurely day off for all ages.

Aug. 25-Sept. 1

Henrico County’s VA250 committee commemorates the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution with programming and exhibits at locations around the area. The Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s traveling exhibition “Founding Frenemies” will be on display at the Deep Run Park & Recreation Center through Labor Day. Focusing on the nation’s first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton, the exhibition explores his alliances and feuds with famed Virginians and how those relationships helped shape the United States. Admission is free and the rec center is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. henrico.gov/history/va-250-henrico

Through Sept. 1

Labor Day marks the close of Kings Dominion’s regular season, so it’s the last opportunity to experience thrilling rides and entertaining shows during the amusement park’s 50th anniversary. Parkgoers can also cool down in the 20-acre Soak City waterpark featuring slides, a wave pool and a lazy river. On Labor Day, Kings Dominion is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Soak City’s hours are noon to 7 p.m. Single-day admission starts at $45. kingsdominion.com

Sept. 1

Enjoy a leisurely afternoon with wine and live music at James River Cellars Winery. Hear an acoustic set from musician Jimmy O and nosh on seafood and American fare available from food truck Gregory’s Grill. The tasting room will also be open for wine purchases. The tunes flow from 1 to 4 p.m., and the tasting room hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free. jamesrivercellars.com

Sept. 1

Explore Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for free during Genworth Free Community Day. Visitors will have access to the site’s 50 acres of florals and tree-lined paths, including the “Homes & Habitats” exhibition featuring seven large-scale art installations inspired by nature created by regional artists such as Alfonso Pérez Acosta, Bethany Allen and Matt Lively. The Klaus Family Tree House will be open, offering an overlook of the garden and opportunities for educational play. Guests can also cool off at the Waterway splash pad in the Children’s Garden. Note that the Conservatory is currently closed due to the “Thrive” expansion campaign. The event runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. lewisginter.org