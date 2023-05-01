× Expand Kyle Grooms (Photo courtesy Sandman Comedy Club)

Kyle Grooms, a veteran comedian for nearly three decades, will bring his brand of funny to the Sandman Comedy Club on May 4-6. Grooms says the themes of his stand-up set will be peace, unity, love and laughter, and changing the algorithm. “We’ve all been through a lot in the past years. I survived brain surgery. Let’s get together and laugh through some of it,” he says.

Grooms has appeared on VH1, NBC, BET, CBS, HBO, “Chappelle’s Show,” the Amy Schumer flick “I Feel Pretty” and his own Comedy Central stand-up special. In 2020, he released his comedy show “Kyle Grooms: Brain Humor” (available to stream on YouTube), a humorous take on the seizure and brain hemorrhage that ultimately led to his surgery.

Tickets are $22.

sandmancomedyclub.com