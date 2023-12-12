Jazzy Christmas

× Expand Nick Smith of the Knick Smith Band (Photo by Bruce Martin)

The Knick Smith Band, led by the renowned jazz pianist who has previously toured with artists such as Stevie Wonder and Queen Latifah, will be performing alongside jazz drummer Dennis Chambers during a holiday concert at The Tin Pan on Dec. 19.

Nick Smith, leader of the nearly eponymous band, studied jazz composition at the Berklee College of Music. From there, he toured with a variety of artists over the years, even joining the house band on “The Tonight Show” in 1995. He has released three albums, including 2020’s “Romance,” which pays homage to Prince and Barry White with covers of hit songs such as “1999” and “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe.”

Tickets are $35.

tinpanrva.com