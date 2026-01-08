A Shared Passion

× Expand Illustration by Terrence Sullivan

Richmond Shakespeare’s 27th season explores themes of identity and humanity. Fittingly, the theater company will present the contemporary comedy “King James” at Virginia Repertory Theatre’s Theatre Gym Jan. 15-Feb. 1.

The play centers around the relationship of two unlikely friends, Shawn and Matt, whose bond is grown and tested through their fandom of basketball legend LeBron James. Following James’ career during his time playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, from his rookie season in 2003-04 to an NBA Championship in 2016, the production delves into the influence sports can have on everyday lives and friendships. It was written by Cleveland native Rajiv Joseph, an award-winning playwright inspired by his own passion for LeBron James to develop a plot that focuses on camaraderie, identity and loyalty.

Tickets are $22 to $47.

richmondshakespeare.org