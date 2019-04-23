Back on the Block

Richmond singer-songwriter Kenneka Cook is all over the RVA All Day block party at The Broadberry

An outdoor concert at The Broadberry, called RVA All Day, might as well be named KC All Day, because a gifted vocalist with those initials is part of three bands performing at the April 27 event. In addition to her own performance at 5:40 p.m., Kenneka Cook, 27, provides backing vocals to alt-R&B artist Calvin Presents, who plays at 3 p.m. She also supports the rock band Piranha Rama, which hits the stage at 3:50 p.m. Obviously, there's something special she brings to the stage. Last year, the singer-songwriter released her debut CD, “Moonchild,” an eclectic slice of DIY soul — with a little help from her friends — that shows promise and possibility.

Doors at 2 p.m., show at 3 p.m. $25 to $75 VIP. 2729 W. Broad St.

thebroadberry.com

