Back on the Block

An outdoor concert at The Broadberry, called RVA All Day, might as well be named KC All Day, because a gifted vocalist with those initials is part of three bands performing at the April 27 event. In addition to her own performance at 5:40 p.m., Kenneka Cook, 27, provides backing vocals to alt-R&B artist Calvin Presents, who plays at 3 p.m. She also supports the rock band Piranha Rama, which hits the stage at 3:50 p.m. Obviously, there's something special she brings to the stage. Last year, the singer-songwriter released her debut CD, “Moonchild,” an eclectic slice of DIY soul — with a little help from her friends — that shows promise and possibility.

Doors at 2 p.m., show at 3 p.m. $25 to $75 VIP. 2729 W. Broad St.

thebroadberry.com