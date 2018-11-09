A Jazz Thing

× Expand Photo by Durimel

If your perception of modern jazz is dull and unsurprising, then perhaps you've never heard young saxophonist Kamasi Washington. The Los Angeles native’s enlightened approach has wowed music critics as well as crowds at the Coachella and Bonnaroo festivals. Washington’s sound blends touches of hip-hop, classical music and R&B, creating a unique signature that made him an in-demand session musician and now an established solo act, releasing an album (“Heaven and Earth”) and EP (“The Choice”) this year.

He’s the closest thing jazz has to a rock star, and he lands at The National on Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. Local favorites Butcher Brown open.

$39.50 to $43.50. 708 E. Broad St.

thenationalva.com