× Expand Country artist Tony Jackson is part of the lineup at this year’s K95 Country Jam Music Festival. (Photo courtesy Tony Jackson)

What goes well with vegetables? How about jam, as in the K95 Country Jam Music Festival set for July 27 at Hanover Vegetable Farm? Part of the Down on the Farm Concert Series, the lineup includes Grand Ole Opry regular and Virginia native Tony Jackson (“Do You Remember Country Music”), as well as DJ Chad Rock, Hannah Ellis, Faron Hamblin, Kelsey Hart, Homegrown, Celeste Kellogg, Redferrin and Austin Snell.

Gates open at 1:30 p.m., and tickets start at $40. A kickoff event on July 26 features Homegrown and Gone Country, with the music starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and admission benefits the Five-O’s Tiki Foundation, which supports law enforcement youth education programs and community relations.

hanovervegetablefarm.com