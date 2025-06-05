Thoughtful Reflection

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Juneteenth recognizes the arrival of federal troops in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, to ensure that all enslaved people were freed. It became a federal holiday in 2021.

Elegba Folklore Society’s Juneteenth, A Freedom Celebration returns to the Manchester Docks on June 14. The programming kicks off at 1 p.m. with music, dance, discussion, food, shopping and children’s activities; the day concludes with the “Along the Trail of Enslaved Africans” walk from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Elegba President and Artistic Director Janine Bell says, “Attendees can expect a joyful and thoughtful gathering to be with one another and to say thank you for the strong shoulders upon which we stand.”

For more information and tickets, visit efsinc.org.