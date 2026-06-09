Freedom Day

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Although the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in January 1863, it wasn’t until federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, to enforce it that all enslaved people were freed. In recognition of this momentous event, Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021. A time of reflection, education and celebration, the occasion is marked by happenings across the region.

June 13

The Hanover County NAACP hosts a Juneteenth celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Randolph-Macon College. The event includes food, live music, local vendors and activities. Admission is free.

June 13

Chesterfield County offers a Juneteenth Jubilee of Freedom Cookout from noon to 2 p.m. at the Ettrick Recreation Center. Enjoy food and community during this special gathering. Admission is free, but registration is required.

June 13-14

Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth, A Freedom Celebration, including the annual Torch Lit Night Walk Along the Trail of Enslaved Africans at the Manchester Docks beginning at 5:30 p.m. on June 13. From 2 to 7 p.m. on June 14, Elegba will host Dancing With the Ancestors at the Shockoe Bottom African Burial Ground, offering space to learn and reflect while enjoying music, dance and conversation. There will also be children’s activities, food, vendors and more. It’s requested that attendees wear white to honor ancestors and promote healing. Both programs are free, but registration is required for the walk.

June 20

Henrico County’s Juneteenth Celebration is an immersive experience of Black culture through music, art and community. From 4 to 10 p.m. at Dorey Park, guests can enjoy a vendor fair featuring 100 makers and businesses, a kids’ zone, live performances and food. Admission is free.