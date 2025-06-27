Independence, Yay!

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Every year, Richmonders gather to celebrate their independence with food, fun and fireworks. From a rousing reenactment of Patrick Henry’s famous speech to a laser light show, there’s plenty to enjoy on the Fourth of July. The following sampling of events are hosted on Friday, July 4.

Chesterfield County’s Fourth of July Celebration brings live music, children’s activities, food vendors, performances and fireworks to the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds. The event runs from 5 to 10 p.m. and admission is free. chesterfield.gov

Historic St. John’s Church is hosting a special Fourth of July Reenactment of Patrick Henry’s famed “Give me liberty or give me death” speech. The church is the same location where, on March 23, 1775, Henry attempted to persuade the Second Virginia Convention to take up arms against British rule. The experience runs from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15. historicstjohnschurch.org

Henrico County Recreation & Parks presents Red, White, and Lights 2025 at Crump Park. This annual Independence Day observance features live music, food trucks and children’s activities. The Richmond Symphony headlines the event, which culminates in a laser light show to close out the evening. The celebration runs from 4 to 10 p.m. and admission is free. henrico.gov

Though Richmond’s Flying Squirrels may be on the road, that isn’t stopping The Diamond from hosting a Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest sans the traditional home baseball game. The event features live bands performing on the field, activities for kids and adults and, of course, fireworks. Special Fourth of July food specials at $7.40 each include root beer floats, ice cream and kids’ meals (consisting of a hot dog, chips and bottled water). The festival runs 6 to 9:30 p.m. General admission is $10. Tickets that grant field access during the fireworks display, and include a commemorative hat, are $20. squirrelsbaseball.com