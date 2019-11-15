A Way He Knows

Actor and singer John Schneider performs his music at The Tin Pan Nov. 22

by

John Schneider, perhaps best known for his portrayal of backwoods beefcake Bo Duke on the television show “Dukes of Hazzard,” has hit a few bumps in the road recently. Reruns of “Dukes” have nearly vanished from the airwaves, his movie studio was destroyed in a flood, he’s endured a bitter divorce, and he was sentenced to jail last year for unpaid alimony. Fortunately, Schneider has enjoyed a parallel career as a country singer while working as an actor, releasing more than 10 albums, the latest being 2014’s “Home for Christmas.” Also a good sign, he married his longtime girlfriend last month, which is something to sing about at The Tin Pan on Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. $55.

tinpanrva.com

Tags

by

Connect With Us

Restaurant Directory

Find info and get ideas on where to eat around Richmond.