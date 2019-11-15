A Way He Knows

× Expand Photo courtesy Atomic Music Group

John Schneider, perhaps best known for his portrayal of backwoods beefcake Bo Duke on the television show “Dukes of Hazzard,” has hit a few bumps in the road recently. Reruns of “Dukes” have nearly vanished from the airwaves, his movie studio was destroyed in a flood, he’s endured a bitter divorce, and he was sentenced to jail last year for unpaid alimony. Fortunately, Schneider has enjoyed a parallel career as a country singer while working as an actor, releasing more than 10 albums, the latest being 2014’s “Home for Christmas.” Also a good sign, he married his longtime girlfriend last month, which is something to sing about at The Tin Pan on Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. $55.

tinpanrva.com