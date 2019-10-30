× Expand Photo by Emmanuel Afolabi

Jazzmeia Horn isn’t a bogus moniker, it’s a name as real as her impeccable voice, which reminds you of its vocal precedents but has enough of something new to lock you in. Horn, a native of Dallas — which brought us another headwrapped siren with a musical name, Erykah Badu — has charmed jazz critics and fellow musicians alike with her reverent and distinctive sound. She’s released two albums (and scored a Grammy nomination for her first), makes her own clothes and paid her dues at New York’s School of Jazz at the New School.

The Horn blows at the University of Richmond’s Camp Concert Hall on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

$10 to $32. modlin.richmond.edu