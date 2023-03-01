Jazz Nature

× Expand Anita Storino’s “In the Groove” (Image courtesy Artspace)

The Artspace gallery’s “Jazz,” up through March 18, is an exhibition of work in all mediums, prompted by the music genre. The show is jurored by Richmond woodcut artist, printmaker and educator Dennis Winston. Also on view is the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources annual “Restore the Wild” artwork competition/exhibition.

The gallery recently began a Second Monday music series sponsored by Out of Your Head Records, often featuring jazz. Music will accompany art making on Community Art Day, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. That evening is Slam Richmond’s monthly session of open mic presentations and workshops, happening from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Free.

artspacegallery.org