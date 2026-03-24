Movie Time

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The 32nd James River Film Festival brings a week of independent cinema to locations around Richmond, March 29-April 4.

The fest kicks off at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, with programming including a screening of the 1977 drama “Killer of Sheep” from director Charles Burnett and a tribute to French filmmaker Georges Méliès. On April 2, catch “Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk,” a 2025 documentary about life during the Israel-Hamas war, at Studio Two Three. The festival culminates there on April 4 with showings of the 1982 documentary “Land of Look Behind,” which examines Rastafarian culture following the death of singer-songwriter Bob Marley, and the 1968 musical comedy “Head,” starring pop band The Monkees. Online programming will be offered March 30-April 1.

Visit the website for the full schedule of free and ticketed events.

jamesriverfilm.org