Beer and Blue Jeans

× Expand Jake Owen (Photo courtesy After Hours Concert Series)

A Grammy and Academy of Country Music award winner, Jake Owen brings his Driftwood Ramble Tour to Richmond as part of the Atlantic Union Bank After Hours series in Doswell on June 27.

Known for songs such as “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Anywhere With You” and “The One That Got Away,” Owen has released nine albums and has 10 No. 1 singles. He’s joined by multiplatinum artist Uncle Kracker, who released his first album in more than a decade, “Coffee & Beer,” in 2024. Since his 2001 breakout hit, “Follow Me,” the rock, country and hip-hop performer’s chart-toppers include “Drift Away,” “Smile” and a duet with Kenny Chesney, “When the Sun Goes Down.”

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $73.

afterhoursconcertseries.com