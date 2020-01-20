Israel as It Gets

× Expand Photo courtesy Weinstein JCC

The 1995 assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin has been the subject of several documentaries, but “Incitement” is the first film to offer a narrative version of the events leading up to the murder. Told from the point of view of the assassin, the film has drawn some controversy along with praise, winning the best picture Ophir Award at Israel’s version of the Oscars. It’s one of the more provocative selections of the Weinstein JCC’s Israeli Film Festival, which starts on Jan. 23 and continues through Jan. 30 at the JCC and various venues.

“Incitement” plays at The Byrd Theatre at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 26. $10 to $12.

