Blooming Large

The Iron Blossom Music Festival is set to bloom like never before in its third year at Midtown Green. On Sept. 20, hear sets from the ever-groovy Texan trio Khruangbin and the near deities of indie rock Vampire Weekend. The lineup for Sept. 21 is led by North Carolina alternative outfit Rainbow Kitten Surprise and the generation-defining folk of The Lumineers. Locals who will take the stage include Butcher Brown, Palmyra and blues guitarist Jack Stepanian.

“For those acts to get recognized on a larger scale like Iron Blossom is really cool to see,” Stepanian says of his fellow Central Virginians.

Richmond-raised singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus will hold a kickoff concert on Sept. 19 at the Altria Theater (tickets start at $47). Iron Blossom single-day tickets start at $138, two-day admission begins at $227, with discounts for group tickets (VIP admission is also available).

ironblossomfestival.com