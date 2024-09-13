Reblooming

× Expand Courtesy Iron Blossom Music Festival

After a sold-out inaugural event, the Iron Blossom Music Festival will return to The Training Center on Leigh, Sept. 21-22. The event is an end of summer celebration featuring two days of stellar music, art, food and fun.

Iron Blossom draws from Richmond’s vibrant and diverse community to bring fans a unique musical experience, with local artists sharing the stage with regional acts and national headliners. The 2024 lineup includes indie rockers Mt. Joy, folk band Caamp, Americana act Turnpike Troubadours, Grammy-nominated soul group Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and many more.

“We’re digging in deep for our second year with stronger Richmond connections,” says Iron Blossom spokesperson Cara Dickens, noting performers Jack Wharff & The Tobacco Flatts, Dogpark, and Kenneka Cook.

Gates open at 12:30 p.m., and tickets start at $109.50.

ironblossomfestival.com