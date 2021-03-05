Barn Dancin’

× Expand Photo courtesy The Nashville Soundbite

Irlene Mandrell played a ditzy version of herself on “Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters,” one of the last variety shows to appear on television in the early 1980s. Since then, she’s proven it was all an act by becoming a competitive hunter, race car driver and the host of a segment on the PBS television show “Tennessee’s Wildside.” She’s kept singing, too, following up her 1983 solo debut, “Texercise,” with “Thanks to You” four years ago.

The sister of Louise and Barbara is headlining the latest performance in the Old Dominion Barn Dance concert series at Hopewell’s Beacon Theatre on March 13, with shows at 2 (doors open 1:15) and 7:30 p.m. (doors open 6:45). She’s joined by Tony Jackson, Kim Bullock and the Mill Run Bluegrass Band. $35 to $55.

