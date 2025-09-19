× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Saluting video games as playable art forms, “Inner//Action: Games,” Sept. 26-Oct. 18, presents digital entertainment devised on-site at Art Works during a 48-hour period. It’s hosted by local development community RVA Game Jams, a group that organizes several sessions per year in which designers receive a prompt for inspiration.

The event is collaborative and creative, not competitive. “You end up with a lot of interesting and off-the-wall games,” says Valentina Hawes, chair of RVA Game Jams. “Especially trying to balance gameplay mechanics, fun, art style and all the problems that arise in such a short timeframe.” The prompt at Art Works is interaction, meaning games made for a wide audience. Hawes explains, “We are emphasizing simple and intuitive input, so think of games that use a webcam, steering wheel or only require one button to control.”

Keep your quarters — play is free.

artworksrva.com