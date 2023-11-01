Light Travels

× Expand Elizabeth Coffey, “Another World Waiting,” 2022 (Photo courtesy 1708 Gallery)

The 16th annual InLight exhibition from 1708 Gallery, free to the public, returns to its origins Nov. 3-4, hosted within the 200-400 blocks of West Broad Street. Fittingly, this year’s theme is “Reflection and Refraction.” The curated presentation of work from regional and national artists illuminates parking lots, rooftops, sidewalks, the median and building facades, among other sites, featuring multimedia works, sculpture, performance and community projects. The show was last held on Broad Street six years ago.

Emily Smith, 1708’s director, observes, “We are excited to use this opportunity to reflect on the ways the neighborhood has changed, to think about the events that have transpired in these last years, to consider the conversations that have ensued and to celebrate the vibrancy of this community.”

1708inlight.org