Soul of India

One of the artists who benefited from the “neo-soul” revolution of the 2000s was singer and guitarist India.Arie. Although not directly connected to D’Angelo and Erykah Badu, the R&B singers whose manager coined the term, she fit the bill, with self-affirmation anthems such as “Video” and “Brown Skin,” along with an earthy, throwback sound anchored by her acoustic guitar. Since then, she’s traveled a modest career path, avoiding the creative and personal challenges of the genre’s other practitioners, picking up a few Grammys along the way and releasing her seventh album, “Worthy,” earlier this year. The soulbird with the headwrap comes to the Carpenter Theatre on May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

$39.50 to $69.50. 600 E. Grace St.

dominionenergycenter.com