Garden Oasis

Sculptor Kate Raudenbush’s detailed towering works of art dot the landscape of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden during the world premiere of “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture,” on view through Oct. 29. Each of the five pieces is accompanied by poems from multimedia artist Sha Michele. Most of the sculptures are interactive and designed to complement the grounds of Lewis Ginter.

Director of Exhibitions for Lewis Ginter Beth Anne Booth says of the sculptures, “The intersection of art and nature creates another space whereby viewers can experience healing, reflection, joy and pure beauty.”

“Incanto” is included with garden admission ($8 to $17).

lewisginter.org