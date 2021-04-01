In the Matrix

× Expand Don “Donamatrix” Brooks (Photo courtesy Donamatrix)

If you’re a celebrity fitness trainer like Petersburg native Don “Donamatrix” Brooks, making moves and pivoting are second nature. So when pandemic restrictions made holding his annual hometown fitness event a difficult proposition, he kept it moving — online.

This year, the virtual event will include participants from around the world, in coordinated exercises that begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 3. The event is free, and you can work out at home in the sweatpants you probably have on now, or you can visit one of the local in-person “matrix workout” locations. The virtual workout streams via the Donamatrix Training YouTube channel, which requires a subscription.