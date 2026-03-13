Rolling Home

× Expand Holly Roller (Photo by Ashli Jaden)

Richmond-based rockers Holy Roller’s two-night gig at The Camel, March 20-21, is a homecoming. In the past year, the band has played clubs and events throughout the state and beyond. Notable stages include music festivals such as RVA’s Iron Blossom and New England’s Boston Calling, their largest crowd to date.

“We use the blanket term ‘Southern rock,’ which is a lot more of a diverse sound than it used to be,” says Brady Heck, who doubles as lead vocalist and guitarist. “We try to take folk music, story-driven songs, and then expand it with guitars, keyboards and big harmonies into a larger-than-life sound.” It is an evolving approach that has sustained the band since its earliest incarnation more than a decade ago as Big Mama Shakes.

The Friday show begins at 9:30 p.m., and the Saturday performance is at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 each night.

thecamel.org