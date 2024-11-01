Bright Ideas

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Nov. 8-9

For the 17th year, 1708 Gallery presents “InLight,” a roving evening exhibition of contemporary art that incorporates illumination. This year’s iteration takes place at North Side’s Pine Camp Cultural Arts and Community Center. The theme, “Grounds for Clearing,” is inspired by the history and topography of Pine Camp and explores the figurative angles of open space. The exhibition runs from 7 to 11 p.m. each night, and admission is free. 1708inlight.org

Through Nov. 10

Maymont’s Garden Glow is an opportunity to experience the 100-acre estate transformed by illuminated color and effects. Pop-up lighting sculptures can be discovered along the Kinsale Glow Path and in the Japanese Garden. Installations in the Carriage House Lawn’s Glow Village were created by international artists; as visitors bask in their glow, they are also able to enjoy the blaze of fire pits, food, drink and activities. The self-guided tour takes at least an hour and a half to explore. Tickets are $16 to $20. maymont.org

Nov. 18-Jan. 5, 2025

Voted No. 1 for “Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights” in USA Today’s 10Best, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights features millions of twinkling lights spread throughout the grounds. This year’s theme is “Homes & Habitats: A Celebration of Connection” and includes wetland, rainforest and desert areas created by illuminating installations. Discover interactive displays in the Children’s Garden and Cochrane Rose Garden. Kids (and adults, too) will love spotting the Pokemon incorporated into each habitat. Tickets are $12 to $22. lewisginter.org

Nov. 23-Jan. 1, 2025

The charming historic railroad town of Ashland gets a little more magical during the holidays when more than 10,000 bulbs dazzle in the downtown district during “Light up the Tracks.” This mile-long seasonal display illuminates at dusk each evening and outlines dining, shopping, entertainment and special events along the route. A free kickoff celebration will be held Nov. 23 at the Ashland Town Hall from 5 to 8 p.m. and feature the Illuminated Costume Contest, a tree lighting, music and dance performances, carolers, food trucks, and a Celebration Market. ashlandvirginia.com