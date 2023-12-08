Holiday Happenings

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Dec. 14

The Jewish Community Federation of Richmond and Congregation Beth Ahabah present a Community Chanukah Concert. Held on the culminating night of Hanukkah, there will be lighting of the menorah, as well as a dessert intermission including freshly made doughnuts. The celebration begins at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are $18.

Dec. 30

Elegba Folklore Society’s Capital City Kwanzaa Festival celebrating African American cultural heritage is billed as one of the largest observances of the holiday on the East Coast. It features a candle-lighting ceremony, performances, food, workshops, children’s activities and The African Market. Visit the festival website for ticket and location information.

Through Dec. 31

The Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village return to Doswell’s Meadow Event Park. The drive-thru light and music show is a spectacle of glowing color, featuring nearly 1 million LED bulbs. After driving through the dazzling displays, stop in Santa’s Village for food, shopping, activities and a visit with the big man himself. Tickets are $30 per vehicle (up to nine people).

Jan. 1

Carytown is calling all cones for the 16th annual Cone Parade. This quirky convergence of participants dressed in their conical tree-like finest makes its way through the shopping district on New Year’s Day. Hosted by Aquarian Bookshop, it’s free to join in, and there are prizes for the most creative cones.