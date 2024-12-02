Merrymaking

Richmond hosts a stuffed Christmas stocking’s worth of events every month, so this is just a sampling of the many holiday happenings in the region. Sign up for the weekly River City Roundup newsletter for more to see and do.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Dec. 3-23

A Christmas Carol Tea Experience at Queen’s Library Tea Room. Sip fine teas and nibble delectable foods while enjoying a reading of Charles Dickens’ classic tale “A Christmas Carol.” Adults $75, children (3-8) $44. queenslibrary tearoom.com

Dec. 4-8

Bethlehem Walk at Salem Baptist Church. Learn the historical context of the birth of Christ in this interactive walk through Bethlehem. Free. bethlehemwalk.info

Dec. 5-8

Bizarre Bazaar’s Christmas Collection at Richmond Raceway Complex. Shop hundreds of artisanal and local vendors offering holiday goods and gifts. Adults $10, children (2-12), $2.50. thebizarrebazaar.com

Dec. 6-8

A Jazz Christmas at Second Baptist Church. An upbeat take on favorite secular and sacred holiday tunes by local musicians. Tickets $20-$30. secondbaptistrva.org/jazzchristmas

Dec. 7

Dominion Energy Christmas Parade through downtown Richmond. View colorful floats and balloons, listen to lively bands, and catch Santa in this 2.2-mile-long parade. Free. richmondparade.org

Dec. 7

Magnolia Grange Christmas Open House at Magnolia Grange Mansion. Celebrate the 275th anniversary of Chesterfield County with holiday festivities, Santa, crafts, a treasure hunt and music. Free. chesterfieldhistory.com

Dec. 7-8

Merry Market at Maymont. Browse 60-70 local vendors selling holiday goods and gifts, plus enjoy fire pits, food trucks and a visit with St. Nick. Adults $10, children (3-16), $6. maymont.org

Dec. 7-23

“The Nutcracker” at Dominion Energy Center. The Richmond Ballet’s performance of this classic holiday ballet with beautiful costumes and lavish sets, appropriate for all ages. Tickets start at $25. richmondballet.com

Dec. 8

Winter Wander at the Valentine museum. All ages are welcome at this holiday celebration offering a performance, refreshments and family crafts. Free. thevalentine.org

Dec. 8

Deck the Halls at Hanover Arts and Activities Center. Join family and friends and make holiday wreaths, boxwood circles, table toppers and more, all while supporting the nonprofit Hanover Safe Place. Adults $40, children (7-12), $10. deckthehallsva.org

Dec. 8

Yuletides at Agecroft: Christmas Open House at Agecroft Hall and Gardens. Go back in time and experience Christmas in 17th-century England, 19th-century London and 20th-century Richmond with activities for all ages. Free. agecrofthall.org

Dec. 8

Festival of Lessons and Carols at Cannon Memorial Chapel. Join the University of Richmond Schola Cantorum and brass in a service featuring readings, carols and seasonal music. Free; tickets required. modlin.richmond.edu

Dec. 13-22

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse. Festive, heart-warming, family-friendly musical about discovering the meaning of Christmas. Tickets $40. dominionenergycenter.com

Dec. 14-15

Carytown Holiday Artisan Market at City Stadium. Holiday makers mart with unique, handmade artisan products, food trucks, craft beverages and live music. Free. carytownmarket.com

Dec. 15

Run-A-Latke at Weinstein JCC. Run a mile, 5K, or virtual 5K, then recover at a party filled with hot chocolate, doughnuts and latkes. Free. jewishrichmond.org

Dec. 20-22

Miracle of Christmas at Metro Richmond Zoo. A live nativity pageant plus musical performances from local churches and performing arts groups. Free. metrorichmondzoo.com/moc

Dec. 22

Christmas Market at Hardywood RVA. Browse through local artists and makers’ work and pick up handmade holiday gifts and goods. Free. hardywood.com

Through Dec. 22

A Campy Christmas at the Robert B. Moss Theatre. Adult-only holiday comedies “With Bells On” and “Who’s Holiday!” as performed by Richmond Triangle Players. Tickets $55. rtriangle.org

Through Dec. 23

Winter Market at Studio Two Three. More than 100 local artisans showcase clothing, jewelry, decor and more. Free. studiotwothree.org

Dec. 28

Capital City Kwanzaa Festival at Greater Richmond Convention Center, Exhibit Hall B. One of the largest Kwanzaa festivals on the East Coast includes ceremony, performances, food, workshops, children’s activities and The African Market. 804-644-3900 or efsinc.org

Dec. 29

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” at the Altria Theater. Contemporary twist on the classic for the whole family, featuring hip-hop dancing to Tchaikovsky’s classical arrangements. Tickets start at $39.50. altriatheater.com

Through Dec. 29

Christmas movies at the Byrd Theatre. The historic theater dedicates a month to classic holiday films, including four showings of “It’s A Wonderful Life” Dec. 23-25. Tickets $9. byrdtheatre.org

Through Dec. 31

Illuminate Light Show at Meadow Event Park. Drive through more than 2 miles of Christmas lights while festive music syncs to car speakers. Tickets start at $30 for family vehicles. illuminatelightshow.com

Through Jan. 1, 2025

Light up the Tracks in Ashland. Stroll the mile-long light display, illuminated by 10,000 bulbs. Enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining in a charming train town. ashlandvirginia.com

Through Jan. 4, 2025

WinterFest at Kings Dominion. Visit Virginia’s beloved theme park adorned in festive cheer. Ice skate, watch holiday performances and sip warm drinks. Tickets start at $37.99. kingsdominion.com

Through Jan. 5, 2025

GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. A garden glowing with millions of festive lights, plus hot chocolate and s’mores — what more does anyone need? Tickets $12-$22. lewisginter.org

Through Jan. 5, 2025

Outdoor Skating at Stony Point Fashion Park. Skate with friends and family, grab a hot chocolate and practice your tricks at this outdoor ice rink. Tickets $16. shopstonypoint.com

Through Jan. 5, 2025

Richmond Tacky Lights Tour. The region’s light displays are legendary with most homes lit until early January. Self-guided tours are free; find a map at richmond.com. Or board a festive bus and let someone else do the driving. Saturdays and Sundays through December. Tickets start at $35. discoverrichmondtours.com